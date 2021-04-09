Virginia’s T.C. Williams High School, made famous by the feature film Remember the Titans starring Denzel Washington, is dumping its 56-year-old name over ties to racism.

When the school opened in 1965, it was named after former school superintendent Thomas Chambliss Williams, a strict segregationist during the 1930s. The school has long criticized its namesake, and on its website, the school system says that Williams and his history “could not have been more inconsistent with the vibrant, diverse and inclusive place we know today.”

The site adds that Williams “did everything possible to slow down the process of integration in Alexandria.” And the district has debated changing the name for some time.

The school came to national attention when the school integrated in the 1970s and went on to have a winning football team that helped to unite the community. The history of the school became the topic of a hit film in the year 2000.

In November, a unanimous vote was held, giving the district the go-ahead to change the school’s name, kicking off a campaign to pick a new name. The district settled on a list of names in November and finally chose Alexandria City High for its new name.

🔵⚪🔴 It's official! The School Board has voted and the new school name for @tcwtitans is Alexandria City High School! The new school name will be implemented starting July 1, 2021. #ForeverTheTitans #RememberTheTitans pic.twitter.com/R4rARtXy9K — Alexandria City Public Schools (@ACPSk12) April 8, 2021

The name change will take effect in July, the district reported.

The district reported that the name change would cost $350,000 to implement.

