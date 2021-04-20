‘ACCOUNTABILITY’: LeBron James, Sports World React to Chauvin Verdict

LeBron James
On Tuesday afternoon, a verdict of guilty on all counts came in for former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd.

And immediately, the woke world of sports rushed to comment on the verdict.

LeBron James, as he often does, jumped to Twitter to comment on the nation’s political atmosphere, adding just one word to the discussion: “ACCOUNTABILITY.”

In her own Tuesday evening tweet, former ESPN personality and Atlantic writer Jemele Hill echoed James with his assessment of “accountability.”

Naturally, most of the pro sports leagues and teams had responses prepared and ready to post:

A slew of players and others in sports also joined the din. Their comments quickly flooded social media. Green Bay Packers player Marcedes Lewis soon added his voice to the trial results, writing “Justice. The marathon continues.”

