Former NFL linebacker Geno Hayes, 33, has died after a battle with liver disease, according to a report from WCTV.

Hayes, who has been hospitalized nearly two dozen times over the course of his two-year battle with Stage Three liver disease, was admitted into hospice care last week.

“It’s one of those things where you have to make sure you tell them you love them,” said Hayes’ high school coach Frankie Carroll, who recently visited Hayes.

As USA Today reports:

Carroll fondly recalled when then-FSU coach Bobby Bowden visited Hayes’ home in Greenville. Hayes deftly pushed a plate of greens underneath his bed as Bowden toured the home. ‘Geno’s mom kept the house immaculate, spotless – and she was so mad,’ Carroll said and laughed.

“Hayes was drafted out of FSU in the sixth round of the 2008 draft by Tampa Bay, where he played four seasons before signing with the Chicago Bears in 2012. He signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars the next season,” WCTV reports.

Hayes leaves behind a wife, 12-year-old son, and eight-year-old daughter.