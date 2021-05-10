Twitter erupted Monday with accusations of white privilege and racism as leftists went on the attack after Tim Tebow was reportedly set for another shot at playing in the NFL even as national anthem protester Colin Kaepernick still sits on the sidelines.

News broke on Monday that the Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to sign former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL and MBA layer Tim Tebow to a one-year contract:

The #Jaguars are planning to sign QB-turned-TE Tim Tebow to a 1-year deal, per me and @TomPelissero, a deal that could be official in the next week or so. Nothing done yet. But he’ll have a chance to make the team to reunite with his mentor and college head coach Urban Meyer. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 10, 2021

But with news of the Jags deal, leftists unloaded on Twitter:

Being a “good person” has absolutely nothing to do with benefiting from white privilege https://t.co/VkVu0mTfbk — Raised By Sports Pod (@RaisedBySports) May 10, 2021

There’s no way you can tell me that Tim Tebow deserves to be on a team as an unproven tight end who hasn’t played in 9 years more than Colin Kaepernick. There’s just no way that’s gonna make sense. — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) May 10, 2021

But no one will sign Colin Kaepernick because hE hASn'T pLayEd in ForEvER and He woUlD bE a DiSTracTioN — Lindsay Jones (@bylindsayhjones) May 10, 2021

Colin Kaepernick seeing Tim Tebow get another shot in the NFL before he did pic.twitter.com/HWVIFOn0jE — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) May 10, 2021

I don't ever want to hear another word about how Colin Kaepernick isn't good enough for another shot at the NFL. https://t.co/7hb4UoWddk — Doug Farrar (@NFL_DougFarrar) May 10, 2021

Colin Kaepernick is younger and led a team to the Super Bowl https://t.co/AHpuVhH4xt — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) May 10, 2021

Maybe Colin Kaepernick should have changed his position to tight end. pic.twitter.com/YQkAENG5Sg — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) May 10, 2021

My boy @Kaepernick7 can’t get a job though?!!! Tebow been out the league since 2012…. https://t.co/6xqsXpZlGv — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) May 10, 2021

Tim Tebow hasn’t played in 8 seasons. Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played in 4. This signing destroys the “Kaepernick has been out of the league too long” narrative. https://t.co/RzehBbtVd6 pic.twitter.com/oazE5fKIIg — Resist Programming (@RzstProgramming) May 10, 2021

Tim Tebow is the LITERAL definition of white privilege in America. AND I DARE SOMEBODY TO TELL ME DIFFERENT pic.twitter.com/fJmPzDqSFK — Ant|RipScoot❤️🏾 (@215aeh) May 10, 2021

