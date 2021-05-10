Report: Jags Expected to Sign Tebow to 1-Year Contract

The Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to sign former Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL player Tim Tebow to a one-year contract, according to a report.

NFL Media reporter Ian Rapoport tweeted the news on Monday afternoon:

The #Jaguars are planning to sign QB-turned-TE Tim Tebow to a 1-year deal, per me and @TomPelissero, a deal that could be official in the next week or so. Nothing done yet. But he’ll have a chance to make the team to reunite with his mentor and college head coach Urban Meyer. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 10, 2021

Tony Khan, son of Jaguars Owner Shad Khan, said that Meyer still believes Tebow can play.

“Urban really believes he can help us, and I think it makes a lot of sense,” Khan said. “And it’s a position where we need to get better.”

Pro Football Talk reports, “Tebow last appeared in the NFL as a member of the Jets during the 2012 season and played baseball in the Mets organization from 2016-2019.”

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer coached Tebow during his college career at Florida, a four-year run that included a Heisman Trophy and two national championships. Tebow, who attempted to catch on as a quarterback during his first stint in the league, recently worked out for Jacksonville at tight end.