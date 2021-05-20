The Celtics quickly deleted a tweet Tuesday that featured point guard Kemba Walker wearing a yellow jacket with the “Don’t Tread On Me” Gadsden flag design on the back.

Leftists have been attacking the historic flag that debuted during the American Revolution, calling it a “racist” flag despite its complete lack of anything to do with slavery or racism. The flag generally stands for opposition to government tyranny, not race. Still, leftists have been successful in tarring the flag as a symbol of white supremacy.

Consequently, the Celtics moved quickly to delete a tweet that showed Walker wearing the flag-themed jacket in the stadium. The tweet featured a caption reading, “Locked in for the Play-In.”

Whats going on with Kemba Walker man 😂 Celtics deleted that QUICK pic.twitter.com/0UDuBlc5zV — Unmasked_(G) (@UnmaskedRetreat) May 19, 2021

For his part, Walker claimed ignorance of what the slogan and symbol on the back of the jacket means. He also insisted that he was making no particular political statement with the jacket. It was merely a fashion choice, he exclaimed.

In a post-game interview, a reporter asked Walker about the jacket.

“Was there any message? No,” the 31=year-old Walker said. “I’m kinda confused about the question.”

“People just noted it on social media,” the reporter replied, “they just thought it was a cool jacket, I didn’t know, the ‘Don’t Tread on Me’ thing on the back, I didn’t know if there was anything to it or just a fashion statement?”

“I have no idea. The colors looked good; it went with my sneakers, that’s all,” Walker insisted.

Walker had an outstanding game, Tuesday and compiled 29 points (10-24 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 34 minutes during his team’s win over the Washington Wizards.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.