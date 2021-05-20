Waterproof, Impact Resistant Seahorse 1530 Rifle Case

The Seahorse 1530 is a waterproof, impact-resistant, rifle case that is made in the USA and built to last.

In addition to being waterproof and impact-resistant, the 1530 case meets airline ATA-300 standards. This means that unloaded rifles in a 1530 case can be checked at an airport check-in counter in order to travel with the owner’s baggage to his or her destination.

Moreover, the 1530 case has two wide track wheels on one end, making it a breeze to roll to the airport check-in counter, the hunting lodge, or the bench from which a gun owner might set up to shoot targets.

The interior is lined with Accuform Cubed Foam that gun owners can adjust to fit their specific firearms.

The Seahorse 1530 has a special feature that we have not seen in other cases of similar design: namely, a top that actually opens and stays open (without clumsily flopping wide open or else slamming shut on the owner while he loads firearms in the main body of the case).

If you take firearms with you when you travel and are looking for a way to keep them safe during transport, the Seahorse 1530 may just be the case for you.

The 1530 ships with a lifetime warranty.

