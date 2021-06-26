The Ruger New Model Single Six is an American-made revolver that ships with two cylinders–one in .22 long rifle (.22 lr), one in .22 magnum (.22 WMR)–which delivers durability and accuracy.

Ruger revolvers have long been known for their durability; they are workhorses which seem to be unaffected by the passage of time, and the New Model Single Six is just such a revolver.

The model we reviewed is stainless steel with wooden grips, so it has the added bonus of being aesthetically pleasing. But the revolver’s beauty is far beyond skin deep. The New Model Single Six is perfect for plinking (.22 lr) and doubles as a good rabbit and/or varmint gun (.22 WMR). It is also a great gun to use in teaching someone how to shoot.

Sidenote: My late father taught me how to shoot by taking me out on weekends to shoot his High Standard Double Nine (.22 lr) and his Ruger Single Six (.22 lr). Some BB guns have more recoil than a .22 lr, so it was the gun he used to show me how to shoot soda cans off lower fence lines and paper targets set up at random distances.

Holding the New Model Single Six brings those memories back and also calls to mind the simple fact that Ruger has been at this a long time. They have been making single-action revolvers for over 60 years, and the revolvers they build are meant to last.

Switching out cylinders on the New Model Single Six is quite easy, taking only seconds to do.

The key in switching cylinders is to be sure both cylinders–the one being removed and the one being added–are unloaded. Once that has been established, you are just seconds away from going from .22 lr to .22 WMR or visa versa.

The Ruger New Model Single Six ships with a fixed front sight and an adjustable rear sight. It is American-made through and through and a delight to shoot.

The MSRP on a Stainless New Model Single Six is $839.00.

