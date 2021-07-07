First Take: Magnum Research Desert Eagle .44 Magnum

The Magnum Research Desert Eagle .44 magnum is a semiautomatic pistol in which reality and make-believe collide, delivering accuracy and reliability in a large handgun that tames a round otherwise renowned for recoil.

The Desert Eagle tested by Breitbart is a stainless steel version with a integral muzzle brake, a picatinny bottom rail, weaver top rail, an external safety, and an eight-round magazine.

Think about it–rounds of .44 magnum in a semiautomatic handgun.

The Desert Eagle weighs 4 lbs. 7 oz., and that weight–combined with the semiauto action–saves the shooter from feeling the punishing bite of the .44 magnum round.

We have put numerous rounds through the stainless steel model and found the gun reliable and accurate. We plan on putting a Riton X3 Tactix PRD sight on the top rail for a wild hog hunt in Texas.

It is important to note the Desert Eagle does require a firm grip and consistent pressure against the back of the pistol for perfect function. The grip and pressure prevent the pistol from stove-piping by eliminating any jump upward and/or sloppiness horizontally as the pistol’s action ejects one round and picks up the next.

We found it only took four or five rounds to learn the proper amount of pressure to apply to the back of the Desert Eagle, quickly reaching the point of flawless function.

One other important aspect about the Magnum Research Desert Eagle .44 magnum is that it is made in the USA.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.