Colin Kaepernick, a former NFL quarterback known for kneeling during the national anthem, will publish a children’s book about race next year.

Kaepernick Publishing, the company founded by the former NFL player in 2019, will publish I Color Myself Different next April. The book is meant to “discuss” his experience being a biracial child that was adopted into a white family.

We’re honored to collaborate w/ @Scholastic on @Kaepernick7’s children’s book, I COLOR MYSELF DIFFERENT, & hope that his story will inspire young people to live courageously in their truth. #IColorMyselfDifferent hits shelves on 4/5/22. Pre-order now at https://t.co/ei83WPSu05. pic.twitter.com/0FWxMuCtf0 — Kaepernick Publishing (@KaepernickPub) July 15, 2021

The book’s press release stated, “During a kindergarten exercise on drawing families, Kaepernick remembers putting down the yellow crayon he had been using to draw his family and picking up the brown crayon for himself.

“This moment crystallized for [Kaepernick] the differences marked by his adoption, and how acknowledging those distinctions could encourage us all to be more accepting of ourselves and each other,” the release also said.

“This story is deeply personal to me, and inspired by real events in my life. I hope that it honors the courage and bravery of young people everywhere by encouraging them to live with authenticity and purpose,” said Kaepernick in a statement.

“I’m excited for Kaepernick Publishing to be collaborating with Scholastic on books with Black and Brown voices at the forefront. I hope that our books will inspire readers to walk through the world with confidence, strength, and truth in all they do,” the former NFL quarterback added.

“Colin Kaepernick’s inspiring story, with themes of identity, race, and self-esteem, will resonate deeply with all kids,” said Scholastic Trade Publishing President Ellie Berger in the press release. “We are privileged to bring this work to young readers around the world for the very first time.”

Recently, Breitbart News reported that a foundation founded by the kneeler had also applauded Gwen Berry, a United States Olympian, who, after qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics during trials in Oregon turned away from the American flag during the playing of the National Anthem.

“We applaud Ms. Berry on her bravery to stand up against systemic racism,” stated a tweet from the Know Your Rights Camp, which included a photo of Berry following the trials.