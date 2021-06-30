A foundation founded by Colin Kaepernick, a former NFL quarterback known for kneeling during the national anthem, has applauded U.S. lympian Gwen Berry after she turned away from the American flag during the playing of the National Anthem after qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics during trials in Oregon.

“We applaud Ms. Berry on her bravery to stand up against systemic racism,” stated a tweet from the Know Your Rights Camp, which included a photo of Berry following the trails.

"I'm here to represent those … who died due to systemic racism," she said. "That's the important part. That's why I'm going. That's why I'm here today." We applaud Ms. Berry on her bravery to stand up against systemic racism. Cited from https://t.co/p7Uo2l8iLR pic.twitter.com/WO45g7iZSJ — Know Your Rights Camp (@yourrightscamp) June 28, 2021

In a series of tweets, the foundation boosted Berry’s claim that she was set up for the event, using quotes from Berry throughout each tweet.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) have both expressed distaste with Berry’s actions and called for her removal from the team.

“I don’t think it’s too much, when athletes are competing to wear the Stars and Stripes — to compete under the Stars and Stripes in the Olympics — for them to simply honor that flag and our anthem on the medal stand,” Cotton told Fox News Primetime.

“If Ms. Berry is so embarrassed by America, then there’s no reason she needs to compete for our country,” Cotton added. “She should be removed from the Olympic team.”

According to Crenshaw, “the entire point of the Olympic team is to represent the United States of America.”

“It’s one thing when these NBA players do it, OK fine, we’ll just stop watching. But now the Olympic team? And it’s multiple cases of this,” Crenshaw said. “They should be removed. That should be the bare minimum requirement is that you believe in the country representing.”

In a tweet on Monday addressed to critics, particularly Crenshaw, Berry claimed those that take issue with her stance on the matter are “obsessed” with her and went on to say that critics are attempting to “put words in my mouth.”

“I never said I hated this country,” Berry stated. “People try to put words in my mouth but they can’t. That’s why I speak out. I LOVE MY PEOPLE.”

Following the trials, Berry told reporters that she was “set up” with the playing of the Star-Spangled Banner.

“I feel like it was a set-up, and they did it on purpose,” Berry said of the anthem being played. “I was pissed, to be honest.”

“The anthem doesn’t speak for me,” Berry added. “It never has. I didn’t really want to be up there. Like I said, it was a setup. I was hot, I was ready to take my pictures and get into some shade.”

Follow Kyle on Twitter @RealKyleMorris and Facebook.