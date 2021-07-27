Rick Dennison Agrees to New Role with Vikings Despite Refusing Vaccine

Contrary to previous reports, Vikings offensive line coach Rick Dennison will not be leaving the team over his opposition to the coronavirus vaccine.

Last week it was reported that Dennison was out after refusing to take a vaccine for the virus. Now it looks like reports of his demise have been greatly exaggerated, according to Pro Football Talk.

The site reports that the two parties have reached an agreement.

“The agreement is more like an acknowledgment that team and coach will comply with the applicable COVID protocols as determined by the NFL,” PFT reported, “whether Dennison is vaccinated or not. Those protocols likely will limit Dennison’s ability to directly interact with players, if he chooses not to get the vaccine.”

Dennison had asked the Vikings for an exemption from the vaccine requirements early last week, but ESPN jumped in and quickly reported that he was being let go. Instead, it turns out that the team had never made any determination either about Dennison’s request for an exemption or his employment status.

Moving from an eight-year career as a player, Dennison transitioned to coach four years after he retired and has been a coach at one level or another ever since, mentoring for six teams, including the Broncos, the Texans, the Ravens, Bills, Jets, and Vikings.

