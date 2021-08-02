The Internet Celebrates the Collapse of the Left’s Woke Olympic Icons

After a number of woke Olympics warriors went down to ignominious defeat this week, many Americans jumped to social media to celebrate their demise, Team USA or no.

After spending years protesting against the U.S.A., the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team took an early loss against Sweden on July 21, right after the Tokyo Games opened, and then were out of gold medal contention entirely due to Sunday’s loss to Canada.

Far from finding a Team USA loss devastating, many reacted gleefully when the team led by loud and proud anti-American protester Megan Rapinoe went down to defeat in Japan.

“Little Ms. Purple Hair and her team of woke warriors fell flat on their faces,” read an article posted to conservative commentator Wayne Dupree’s website.

“Maybe it would have been smarter for Team USA to focus more on the actual sport of soccer than the sport of ‘liberal wokeness,'” the article said, adding, “I mean, if there was a medal for being ‘Social Justice Warriors,’ team USA would have taken every gold medal in the joint.”

The article voiced many of the jibes typical of those launched at Rapinoe and her teammates after the losses to Sweden and Canada. For instance, another Conservative blog called Rapinoe’s loss “Karma.”

Social media kicked into high gear, as well.

Author Nick Adams posted several tweets revealing his satisfaction that Rapinoe and Team USA lost:

The USWNT lost because they hate America! — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) August 2, 2021

I support watching Megan Rapinoe lose. They kneeled. They shouldn’t represent America. — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) August 2, 2021

Sports commentator Clay Travis insisted that many people “enjoyed the loss”:

The US Women’s Soccer team just lost to Canada and many enjoyed the loss. In 2015 the US women were one of the most popular teams in American history. What happened? Woke sports destroys everything it touches. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 2, 2021

Instead of holding America up to the world as a shining example of equality & opportunity for women around the world, they tore us down. Many American sports fans will never forget this. The result? I’ve never seen a team squander more love & goodwill in my life as a sports fan. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 2, 2021

Commentator Dinesh D’Souza exclaimed that many Americans are celebrating Canada’s win over Team USA because at least the Canadians are not “anti-American”:

The Canadians aren’t American. But neither are they anti-American. That’s why we’re cheering their defeat of the US women’s soccer squad. Go Canada! ⁦@mPinoe⁩ https://t.co/uc1aExXckE — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) August 2, 2021

Many others agreed:

Wow. The women's soccer team really blew it AGAIN. Losing to Canada ? Probably SORE KNEES from all their KNEELING. I love it when America wins the Gold—but the "bronze" lining here is we won't see as much of the purple hair chick MEG @mPinoe during the "off season" pic.twitter.com/DNJdnFMxMl — Greg Kelly The PROJECT is a Secret (@gregkellyusa) August 2, 2021

I do love it when Megan Rapinoe loses because even though she’s ON Team America, she’s not FOR Team America 🇺🇸 https://t.co/SVBR2JxkqF — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) August 2, 2021

Happiest people on planet Earth today? I'm guessing not the shareholders of Victoria's Secret, where Megan Rapinoe will now have tons of free time to rep the brand! — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) August 2, 2021

Say it with me. Watching Megan Rapinoe crying after she lost to Team Canada, with a transgender player, is fantastic. Where are those cocky smirks and poses? https://t.co/YK73oza7r1 — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) August 2, 2021

Rapinoe cries like a baby after the women's soccer team is defeated in epic fashion. Canada gloats. You love to see it. https://t.co/TmVkGTEfS2 — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) August 2, 2021

I have never been more happy to see an American team lose in the Olympics in my life. I was a massive fan of them until all the wokeness bullshit started. — David Beals (@LiinkToThePast) August 2, 2021

I hope the #USWNT lose the bronze game too! 👏 #karma don’t kneel in front of the 🇺🇸 next time. Why represent a country you’re not proud of? Yea you @mPinoe, concentrate on soccer instead of politics. Good win! pic.twitter.com/NeINL4wekw — Aldo 🇹🇺🇸⚽️ (@Aldo_Giammusso) August 2, 2021

RAPINOE TEARS

INJECT IT INTO MY VEINS 💉💉💉 pic.twitter.com/su74okQRTS — Pawel 🇵🇱 (@WHUPawel) August 2, 2021

I'm not mad that Megan Rapinoe and Laurel Hubbard both lost. — Cassandra (@CassyWearsHeels) August 2, 2021

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.