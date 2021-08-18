Toronto Maple Leafs Fire Coach for Liking Conservative Social Media Posts

The Toronto Maple Leafs hired Dusty Imoo to be goaltending coach for the Marlies. Still, they fired him only two days later when the club found out he had “liked” a long list of Trump MAGA tweets, especially tweets posted during the January 6th Capitol riot.

Imoo, 51, appeared to support many of the tweets flying around Twitter that fateful day, some that accused Vice President Mike Pence of being a traitor, others that reacted in glee at the size of the crowd at Trump’s rally that day.

Here's a small sample of Dusty Imoo's likes from Jan 6th. pic.twitter.com/UxcmIxpuqs — jon (@SteitzerJon) August 8, 2021

Alternate title: The Toronto Marlies have hired Dusty Imoo – a full out anti-Black and transphobic white supremacist https://t.co/jPDsswKI8L pic.twitter.com/d0HoXzKIg3 — Gaby (@hockeynuisance) August 8, 2021

In other social media posts, it appeared that Imoo was supportive of those who oppose the coronavirus vaccination.

According to the Toronto Sun, Imoo’s social media “likes” did not represent the team’s goal of creating an “inclusive environment.”

“Dusty Imoo will not be joining the Toronto Marlies,” the team told the paper. “We made a mistake not thoroughly following our organizational protocols when considering this candidate for the position.

“Imoo’s activity was indeed a bad look for the club,” the Sun added, “who under Shanahan and general manager Kyle Dubas have championed an inclusive environment around the Leafs, with women in prominent player-development positions, multicultural initiatives, and support for gays in hockey and other sports.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.