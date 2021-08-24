LSU to Require Vaccinations or Proof of Negative Test for Fans 12 and Older

Louisiana State University (LSU) will require fans attending games at Tiger Stadium to be vaccinated or to show proof of a negative test for coronavirus to get in, a report says.

The decision to demand vaccines for those over 12 years of age was reportedly made in consultation with liberal Democrat Gov. John Bel Edwards. The new rule will take effect starting with LSU’s home opener on Sept. 11.

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 26: A general view as LSU Tigers cheerleaders perform against the Auburn Tigers during the second half at Tiger Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

“Fans at Tiger Stadium will be asked to show proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine backed by the FDA,” CBS Sports reported. “That includes those shots from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, both of which remain under emergency use authorization. Pfizer-BioNTech’s two-dose vaccine received its full FDA approval on Monday. Physical or digital proof of a vaccinate card will be accepted upon inspection.”

Those choosing to show a negative test result will be required to have the test performed not more than 72 hours before attendance, and mask-wearing will be encouraged but not required.

(Morris MacMatzen/Getty Images)

“As the flagship institution of the state of Louisiana, our foremost responsibility is to ensure the safety of our students, our supporters, and our community,” LSU President William F. Tate said in a statement. “While we are aware of the diverse perspectives across the nation regarding masks and vaccinations, we must take all reasonable measures to protect our campus and community, not only on gamedays, but long after guests have left Tiger Stadium. The current threat to our lives, our health, and to our medical systems due to COVID-19 is overburdening our hospitals, and we must do our part to stop the spread.”

LSU is only the fifth college to announce coronavirus mitigation requirements for sporting events and joins Oregon, Oregon State, and Tulane.

