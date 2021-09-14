Megan Rapinoe Flaunts ‘in Gay We Trust’ Message at the Met Gala

Megan Rapinoe attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Paul Bois

U.S. women’s soccer player Megan Rapinoe put her own LGBTQ spin on the Met Gala’s patriotic theme this year by displaying an “In Gay We Trust” message on her costume accessory Monday.

She was also not the only celebrity present that night sporting a political message:

