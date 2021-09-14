Megan Rapinoe Flaunts ‘in Gay We Trust’ Message at the Met Gala

U.S. women’s soccer player Megan Rapinoe put her own LGBTQ spin on the Met Gala’s patriotic theme this year by displaying an “In Gay We Trust” message on her costume accessory Monday.

Megan Rapinoe arrived at the #MetGala carrying a red, white and blue clutch that reads “IN GAY WE TRUST,” matching her pantsuit. Follow live updates: https://t.co/RorS6d0Lu0 pic.twitter.com/jc8frYVwNb — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 14, 2021

She was also not the only celebrity present that night sporting a political message: