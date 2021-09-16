MetLife Stadium had a rocky start to the NFL season as stadium management found itself having to apologize for allowing squirming maggots in the ketchup dispensers.

According to Giants Wire, at least one fan had problems with their hot dog at the game after putting ketchup on it. The problem? The ketchup was filled with squirming maggots.

Barstool New York posted the fan’s Tik-Tok on their account. In the video, the fan, who apparently made it all the way to his seats before kick-off, showed the “maggots in the ketchup”:

That’s what happens when you put ketchup on your hot dog pic.twitter.com/eXszYlxtjS — Barstool New York (@BS_NewYork) September 13, 2021

We take the sanitation of our facilities extremely seriously. Upon learning well prior to kickoff Sunday that a single ketchup vessel had been compromised, we took immediate action and discarded the vessel and thoroughly inspected other condiment stations. As an additional precaution, we are sanitizing all condiment pumps and increasing the availability of single-serve condiment packets.

Additionally, Giants Wire reported that the stadium itself has a hard time leading up to the first game. The stadium’s transition to its new digital ticketing system slowed down the entry of roughly 80,000 fans into the stadium.

The Giants lost their season opener to the Denver Broncos 27 to 13.

