WATCH: Conor McGregor Throws Terrible First Pitch at Cubs Game

UFC star Conor McGregor may be a great fighter, but we now know he’d make a lousy baseball player after throwing one of the worst opening pitches in baseball history Tuesday.

The champion fighter has been one of the most boastful fighters in the game, but he probably won’t want to talk about his misfired ceremonial toss to open the Chicago Cubs game at Wrigley Field Tuesday.

Wearing a flashy checked suit, McGregor stepped up to the pitcher’s mound and let loose a “pitch” that almost didn’t even stay in the infield, much less make it anywhere near the catcher’s mitt. McGregor didn’t just miss the strike zone, he nearly missed the entire diamond.

McGregor’s throw went high and far to the right, bouncing into the brick wall, forcing the catcher to run off to chase it down. The ball was so badly thrown, it almost ended up in the stands.

WATCH:

Conor McGregor with an immediate all-time iconic first pitch 🎯Ὃpic.twitter.com/GGMHhYoOSc — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 21, 2021

The fighter is now a new member of the ignominious “Worst First Pitch” club which includes rapper 50 Cent, the left’s favorite coronavirus scold Anthony Fauci, NBA star John Wall, singer Carly Rae Jepsen, NBA Goat Michael Jordon, and comedian Gary Dell’Abate.

Anthony Fauci’s “pitch” from last year looked more like the virus czar and self-proclaimed baseball fan thought he was tossing a shot put instead of a baseball:

Just a bit outside!!! pic.twitter.com/pf7hA99z3n — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 24, 2020

McGregor’s pitch was just as bad at rapper 50 cent’s pitch back in 2014:

50 Cent vs. Conor McGregor, Mechanics/Slow pic.twitter.com/heeLgQ2nzn — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 21, 2021

Washington Wizards point guard John Wall showed he should stay on a basketball court in 2011:

NBA GOAT Michael Jordan — who actually played baseball — might have been thinking about golf in 1998 when he threw a pitch far into the air and over the head of the catcher:

In 2013, Pop singer Carly Rae Jepsen did no favors to those who get upset over the phrase “she throws like a girl”:

At least Howard Stern producer and comedian Gary Dell’Abate’s wild pitch got close to the batter’s box in 2009:

