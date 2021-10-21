After the Chicago Sky won the Women’s National Basketball Association Championship, the city sponsored a parade Tuesday for the WNBA champs. Video of the event, though, shows that few Chicagoans took notice of the procession.

The Sky beat the Phoenix Mercury 80-74 Sunday at Chicago’s Wintrust Arena to become the first Chicago-based team ever to become WNBA champs and the first team in the city to take the big win since the Cubs won the World Series in 2016.

The Associated Press tried to present the WNBA rally in the best light claiming that ” Chicago turned out Tuesday” and “Fans lined Michigan Avenue to cheer on the Sky.”

But one particular video of the four open busses filled with Sky players, staffers, and family members followed by a half dozen cars showed the vehicles slowly rolling down near-empty streets as the players waved to who knows who.

WATCH:

Big turnout for the WNBA championship parade today. pic.twitter.com/atQGy9oey3 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 20, 2021

The empty streets caught the eyes of many Twitter users who jumped to make fun of the parade:

WNBA champs the Chicago Sky are greeted by TENS of fans during their victory parade. pic.twitter.com/ie9sk3tuDQ — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 20, 2021

More people went to my high school graduation party than the Chicago Sky WNBA Championship paradepic.twitter.com/PLriwemkFT — Steve Franklin #LetKyriePlay (@MyGuySteve) October 20, 2021

BREAKING NEWS: Pandemonium erupts as the WNBA champion Chicago Sky victory parade makes it's way through the city. pic.twitter.com/hTfKIv55iT — Brandon Hannibal Donkey (@BHDonk1) October 20, 2021

Came to Chicago to visit a friend. Turns out we’re just in time for the @chicagosky championship parade! 🏆Ἴ pic.twitter.com/bEEJaFgEMZ — Tyler Murray (@LT__Murray) October 19, 2021

Columnist Jesse Kelly posted the photo but insisted that he didn’t want to “dunk” on the WNBA champs:

Everybody is out here making fun of the @WNBA for this victory parade, but I’m not gonna make them feel bad about themselves by dunking on them. pic.twitter.com/krecxOPJ2F — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) October 20, 2021

Those replying to his tweet were not as reticent:

I wonder how many bake sales they had to organize to finance this “parade”. — Tim (@Thereal_TimmyD) October 20, 2021

Were those people there for the parade or were they waiting to cross the road? — RB (@superglassy) October 20, 2021

Twitter user Wisty joked that the scene was “crazy” on the streets of Chicago:

crazy scene as the wnba champs have their parade pic.twitter.com/3oja2bIjzQ — Wisty (@Misfraud) October 20, 2021

The empty streets equally amused many other commenters:

Barely restrained crowds ! — Gutsy (@gutsy9) October 20, 2021

Pretty cool they can all greet the fans individually — Dr. J.J. by the Bay (@flagg_colonel) October 20, 2021

Honestly I’m impressed with how the parade featured the team, the coaching staff, all of the season ticket holders, the league staff, and the first 50 to randomly call the radio station. — Norm Alkris (@AlkrisNorm) October 20, 2021

The visceral excitement of the assembled dozens was palpable https://t.co/6wbMiumlA4 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 20, 2021

Great social distancing — Meerkat (not a cat) Esq! (@meerkatEsq) October 20, 2021

We’ve seen this excitement before . . . pic.twitter.com/v63mtkXMkk — Tom Benneche (@TomBenneche) October 20, 2021

Still, despite the guffaws, there were some larger crowds once the parade reached Chicago’s downtown Millennium Park at noon.

Hometown hero Candace Parker taking this moment in with her daughter Lailaa during the Chicago Sky Championship Parade. #skytown #NoCeiling pic.twitter.com/phueoNxXdy — Vashon Jordan Jr. (@vashon_photo) October 19, 2021

Yuuge showing for the Chicago Sky parade pic.twitter.com/oABfYXdVrt — James Dolan (@jimmyd247) October 19, 2021

The city of Chicago is hosting a parade and rally Tuesday as the Sky celebrate their first WNBA title. https://t.co/YF3agjzQwz — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) October 19, 2021

