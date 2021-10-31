Kaepernick Mocked Thoroughly for Comparing NFL Combine to Slave Auction

Netflix gave Colin Kaepernick appearances and speaking roles in their documentary series about his life, Colin In Black & White.

They’re probably regretting that decision.

Former NFL quarterback and original anthem protester Colin Kaepernick compared the NFL Combine process to a slave auction in Netflix documentary series chronicling his life experiences.

In the series, which Kaepernick narrates, the former 49er appears in a scene where he talks about NFL prospects being “poked, prodded, and examined” for defects before the NFL Draft. The players at the “combine” then leave the NFL field and enter a mid-1800’s slave auction where white landowners examine slaves for purchase.

In the scene, Kaepernick says this is how “they” establish a “power dynamic.” The scene closes with the NFL coach and slave auctioneer shaking hands against the backdrop of bonded slaves to establish a generational link between the professional athlete selection process and slavery.

Colin Kaepernick compares the NFL combine, which allows all players of all races a voluntary chance to become multi-millionaires, to slavery. Anyone still defending this imbecile lacks a functional brain. pic.twitter.com/rMaKi7c6xh — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 30, 2021

The clip represents not only Kaepernick’s monumental ignorance but Netflix’s complete lack of respect for the intelligence of their audience.

Those on Twitter who viewed the clip reacted dished out, heaping amounts of scorn and contempt for Kaepernick’s absurd and insulting screed.

I can't imagine why no NFL team wanted to sign this guy. https://t.co/XAVg4qSglz — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 30, 2021

I’m guessing the inclusion on free will and it being an invite only situation changes the dynamic slightly. — Ripcityrealist (@ripcityrealist) October 30, 2021

White football players don't exist in this narrative. — (@TenebraeAeterna) October 30, 2021

So what he’s saying is that, by refusing to sign him, NFL teams were actually setting him free? — Isaiah Taylor (@realictaylor) October 30, 2021

So the guy whose main source of income comes from actual slave laborers in China has a problem with slavery? — Dave Gray (@docgray81) October 30, 2021

This weekend: Terry McAuliffe used a black white supremacist as a campaign prop, Colin Kaepernick claimed that the NFL Combine is a slave auction, and Ibram Kendi said tweeting through a ratio is equivalent to resisting slavery. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 31, 2021

Colin Kaepernick compares the NFL to slavery. I doubt in human history slaves were ever in the top 1% of the income bracket, but what do I know. — Glenn Gilbertti (@TheRealDisco) October 31, 2021

The only slavery happening today is in China in partnership with Nike who @Kaepernick7 has a contract with worth millions Colin is complicit in slavery https://t.co/8eWzRNhWBY — Ahmed Al Assliken (@assliken) October 31, 2021

Colin Kaepernick: I want to be in the NFL so badly why won’t teams sign me? Also Colin Kaepernick: Being in the NFL is basically slavery pic.twitter.com/RxZDRQsWaR — Tommy (@tommyingals) October 31, 2021

Colin In Black & White debuted on Netflix on October 29th.