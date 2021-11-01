Only weeks ago, former NFL player Colin Kaepernick was claiming that he was still training for a pro football comeback, but now he is saying that the NFL is little else but modern-day slavery.

Early in October, Kaepernick once again told the media and his fans that he was still keeping in training to make his NFL comeback. Despite not playing in five years, Kaepernick told Ebony magazine that he gets up at 5 a.m. and trains 5 or 6 days a week just in case a team calls to offer him another shot at the pros.

“Absolutely. I am still up at 5 a.m. training five, six days a week making sure I’m prepared to take a team to a Super Bowl again,” Kaepernick exclaimed.

“That’s not something I will ever let go of, regardless of the actions of 32 teams and their partners to deny me employment. The same way I was persistent in high school is the same way I’m gonna be persistent here,” he insisted.

That is very airy talk about an organization that he claims is akin to slavery.

It appears that even as he was telling Ebony that he was pining for an NFL comeback, he was also filming his new bio-doc in which he was comparing the NFL to slavery.

In a scene of his new Netflix mini-series, Colin in Black & White, the former second-string quarterback accused the league of “pocking, prodding, and examining” players as if they were slaves on an auction block. And in the very next scene he actually showed the players standing on an auction block as white men looked them over for purchase.

Kaepernick adds that treating players like cattle ahead of each NBA Draft is the way the league establishes a “power dynamic” over young black men.

Colin Kaepernick compares the NFL combine, which allows all players of all races a voluntary chance to become multi-millionaires, to slavery. Anyone still defending this imbecile lacks a functional brain. pic.twitter.com/rMaKi7c6xh — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 30, 2021

The national anthem protester’s comments seem diametrically opposed. Why is he freely working every day to continue training for something he is calling “slavery”?

