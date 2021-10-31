WATCH: Colin Kaepernick Compares NFL Combine to Slave Auction in Netflix Series

Former NFL quarterback and original anthem protester Colin Kaepernick compared the NFL Combine process to a slave auction in Netflix documentary series chronicling his life experiences.

In the series Colin In Black & White, which Kaepernick narrates, the former 49er appears in a scene where he talks about NFL prospects being “poked, prodded, and examined” for defects before the NFL Draft. The players at the “combine” then leave the NFL field and enter a mid-1800’s slave auction where white landowners examine slaves for purchase.

In the scene, Kaepernick says this is how “they” establish a “power dynamic.” The scene closes with the NFL coach and slave auctioneer shaking hands against the backdrop of bonded slaves, in an attempt to establish a generational link between the professional athlete selection process and slavery.

Colin Kaepernick compares the NFL combine, which allows all players of all races a voluntary chance to become multi-millionaires, to slavery. Anyone still defending this imbecile lacks a functional brain. pic.twitter.com/rMaKi7c6xh — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 30, 2021

Of course, there are some not-so-subtle differences between the NFL Combine and slavery. You know, things like NFL players choosing to be a part of the combine process instead of being captured and sold. There’s the fact they’re free to go any time they want, unlike slaves. NFL prospects are not whipped or beaten into submission. And, not to mention, those players being “examined” will be compensated with the kind of wealth that most people can scarcely even conceive of, while the grand prize for a slave at auction in the mid-1800s was a lifetime of penniless servitude and torture.

SANTA CLARA, CA – SEPTEMBER 12: Colin Kaepernick #7 and Eric Reid #35 of the San Francisco 49ers kneel in protest during the national anthem prior to playing the Los Angeles Rams in their NFL game at Levi’s Stadium on September 12, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Colin Kaepernick exercised his freedom – freedom no slave ever had – to walk away from a multimillion-dollar contract in San Francisco after spending the 2016 season protesting America and smearing the police. But, then, because we live in a truly sick society, the anti-capitalist Kaepernick was then able to parlay that foolery and the kind of mind-numbingly insulting and foolish “reason” he exhibited in the above clip into a $20 million financial empire built almost entirely on corporate sponsorships after leaving the NFL.

Colin In Black & White debuted on Netflix on October 29th.