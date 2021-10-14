Colin Kaepernick Starts Training at 5 AM in Pursuit of NFL Comeback

Most people seem to have written off any chance of Colin Kaepernick making an NFL comeback, but Colin Kaepernick is not one of them.

Despite not playing in five years, Kaepernick, 33, told Ebony magazine that he still gets up at 5 a.m. and trains 5 or 6 days a week just in case a team gives him a call.

“Absolutely. I am still up at 5 a.m. training five, six days a week making sure I’m prepared to take a team to a Super Bowl again,” Kaepernick said during an interview.

“That’s not something I will ever let go of, regardless of the actions of 32 teams and their partners to deny me employment. The same way I was persistent in high school is the same way I’m gonna be persistent here.”

Kaepernick’s persistence in the courtroom won him an undisclosed settlement with the league after he brought suit against the NFL, charging them with blackballing him due to his anthem protests. Now, Kapernick sees his persistence and dedication to his workout regimen as more proof that the league is shutting him out.

“And you’re gonna have to continue to deny me and do so in a public way,” Kaepernick told Ebony. “And you’re gonna expose yourself by that, but it won’t be because I’m not ready or not prepared.”

Roger Goodell apologized to Kaepernick while not naming him in a video where the league accepted fault for not “listening” to the player protests when they first occurred.

We, the NFL, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black People. We, the NFL, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the NFL, believe Black Lives Matter. #InspireChange pic.twitter.com/ENWQP8A0sv — NFL (@NFL) June 5, 2020

Whether the NFL comes calling remains to be seen. However, Kaepernick’s Netflix series, Colin in Black & White, will debut on October 29th.