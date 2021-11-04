VIDEO: NFL Player Henry Ruggs III Seen Sobbing at the Scene of Fatal Car Crash

A newly released video shows former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III sobbing at the scene of the November car crash that claimed the life of a 23-year-old woman.

Ruggs was charged with drunk driving after the November 2 accident that killed the young woman and injured his girlfriend, Kiara Kilgo-Washington, in Las Vegas.

Kilgo-Washington can be heard on the video yelling that Ruggs had been “knocked unconscious,” but Ruggs can be heard sobbing in the background, the New York Post reported citing a video posted by TMZ.

She and Ruggs can be seen sitting on the pavement consoling each other as the victim’s car sits yards away, engulfed in flames.

A police investigation found that Ruggs had been seen partying at various places ahead of the fatal accident. Officials also say that he drove his Corvette Stingray at least 155 MPH as he smashed into Tina Tintor’s Toyota RAV4, engulfing her car in flame and killing Tintor.

Prosecutors claim that Ruggs’ blood alcohol content was measured at .161, more than double the state’s legal driving limit.

The police also said that Ruggs was uncooperative when they attempted to take him into custody that night.

Kilgo-Washington can be heard screaming for help, while a man’s voice is heard saying, “They’re coming, they’re coming.” But a voice is also heard blame the crash on Ruggs and Kilgo-Washington.

Ruggs was immediately cut by the Raiders after the accident and posted a $150,000 bond to be released from jail at the time. In addition, he agreed to refrain from driving, drinking, or taking non-prescription drugs until his case comes to court. He also surrendered his passport. He is due back in court next week.

