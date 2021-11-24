Vikings’ Everson Griffen Posts Video Waving Gun Around Inside His Home

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen has shocked fans by posting a disturbing video where he is seen waving a gun around inside his Minnesota home and claiming someone is out to get him.

In the video originally posted to Instagram, Griffen is seen waving a gun around. He claims that someone is coming to “get” him, mentions teammate Dalvin Cook, and insists that the .45 cal., semi-automatic handgun he displays is perfectly legal and that he has all the paperwork for the firearm. Then the video abruptly stops.

WATCH:

According to the Star Tribune, the player called the Minnesota police to his home after posting his video on social media.

The paper added that Griffen admitted having fired a single round but told them no one was injured.

Before he called the police, Griffen had also been in touch with teammates and told one that “people are trying to kill me.”

The Vikings issued a statement on Wednesday, saying, “Vikings representatives and the team’s mental health professionals have been on-site at Everson Griffen’s home since early this morning and are cooperating with law enforcement,” Minnesota’s statement reads. “Our only concern at this time is the safety and well-being of Everson and his family. We will have further comment at the appropriate time.”

Several years ago, Griffen admitted that he has struggled with his mental health. But it isn’t yet known if this video is a result of that ongoing struggle.

Griffen was last in the news in September after suffering a concussion in a car accident. He was placed on the team’s concussion protocols after the incident, the team reported. It was reported that Griffen said the accident occurred after a near collision with a deer on the road.

In 2018, Griffen was arrested and briefly detained by the police after threatening to “shoot up” a Minneapolis hotel.

Griffen’s most recent appearance for the Vikings was during Sunday’s 34-31 home win against the Green Bay Packers. He participated in 43 snaps. Griffen has played in nine games this season and produced five sacks — placing him second on the team.

