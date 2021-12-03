A petition is circulating to rename the Oxford High football stadium after Tate Myre, the student who charged the shooter who attacked the school Tuesday.

Breitbart News reported that a man who had coached Myre in football and wrestling said students kept telling him of how Myre ran toward the shooter instead of away from him.

The Detroit Free Press quoted the coach, Ross Wingert, saying, “I was told that everybody in that school was running one way, and Tate was running the other way.”

A petition to honor Myre is circulating on Change.Org now to “rename Wildcat stadium to Tate Myre stadium.”

The petition says, “Tate is not just a hero to his fellow students at Oxford high school but a legend, his act of bravery should be remembered forever and passed down through generations, he put his life in danger to try and help the thousands of other students at Oxford High School.”

The petition already has over 225,000 signatures.

The Daily Wire noted that Myre had just wrapped up his junior football season “an all-region selection as a tight end and linebacker.”

Successful football teams need leaders on the field. Oxford 2023 RB/MLB Tate Myre is one of those players and he talked to The D Zone after the playoff win. “Rain is like Oxford football, tough” 💪 #43 Oxford beat #9 Clarkston 38-28@OxfordFootbalI @TateMyre2023 pic.twitter.com/w0Iq5WNpUJ — The D Zone (@TheD_Zone) October 30, 2021

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.