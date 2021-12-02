Coach: Oxford High Star Athlete Ran Toward Gunfire, Died Saving Others

A man who coached 16-year-old Tate Myre in football and wrestling said witnesses to the Oxford High shooting revealed Myre was running toward the sound of gunfire while everyone else was running away.

The Detroit Free Press quoted the coach, Ross Wingert, saying, “I was told that everybody in that school was running one way, and Tate was running the other way.”

Wingert indicated that witnesses affirmed Myre ran at the shooter.

Axios reported that “students say Myre rushed the shooter — a fellow classmate — in an attempt to disarm him and give other students time to get away.”

A High School Football Player Rushed A School Shooter And Sacrificed His Own Life To Save His Classmates https://t.co/bKVyWOaHLP pic.twitter.com/PJvYtYwgHE — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 1, 2021

But Myre did not make it the shooter, unless it was somehow off camera, as Oakland Sheriff Mike Bouchard indicated there is no video evidence to suggest that a civilian or student tried to disarm the shooter.

Myre was shot numerous times and died en route to the hospital. He was one of the four fatalities of Tuesday’s heinous attack.

Axios summarized, “We need more people like Tate in this world. Tragically, now there’s one fewer.”

