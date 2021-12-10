An 11-year-old Pennsylvania boy with cerebral palsy bagged his first deer this hunting season using a rifle his dad adapted to be shot by a wheelchair-bound individual with limited movement.

KLFY reports that the boy, Lucas McCormick, was thrilled to get the deer.

His father, Daniel McCormick, designed a system to put on Lucas’s rifle so he “could have the freedom to hunt by himself.”

The system puts a button within Lucas’s reach; when he pushes the button it pulls the trigger. A screen enables Lucas to see the deer and time the shot himself.

Lucas’s mother, Kayla McCormick, indicated that when they took him hunting in previous years they would use a rudimentary system of tying a string to the trigger. They would let him know when the deer was at the right spot and tell him it was time to pull the string. Now he is actually doing the hunting himself.

Lucas “was born at 26 weeks,” weighing just one pound, 14 ounces, but Kayla stresses that he is a fighter: “It’s amazing what he goes through, and he smiles through everything.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.