NFL to Require Coronavirus Booster Shots After Nearly 40 Players Test Positive

The National Football League (NFL) will require its players, coaches, and other personnel, to receive coronavirus booster shots by December 27.

On Monday, the league sent a memo to teams that was obtained by the Associated Press.

“Given the increased prevalence of the virus in our communities, our experts have recommended that we implement the CDC’s recommendation,” the league wrote.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 04: NFL commissioner Roger Goodell wears a protective face covering due to the Covid-19 pandemic before the Las Vegas Raiders play against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on October 4, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

“The league’s requirement extends to all Tier 1 and Tier 2 individuals who have previously received the vaccine,” the Associated Press reports. “The CDC recommends an individual who received a second Pfizer or Moderna shot to complete the primary vaccine series more than six months earlier should receive a booster shot. An individual that received the Johnson and Johnson shot more than two months earlier should receive a booster shot.”

TAMPA, FL – JANUARY 30: National Football League fans convene in downtown Tampa ahead of Super Bowl LV during the COVID-19 pandemic on January 30, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play the Kansas City Chiefs in Raymond James Stadium for Super Bowl LV on February 7. (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

Those not required to receive the booster are as follows:

• An individual who is not eligible for a booster pursuant to the CDC definition.

• An individual who is in the 90-day test holiday after a confirmed positive COVID-19 test under the league protocols.

• An individual whose “S” antibody level on an antibody test administered via BRL (BioReference Lab) at the club facility is 2500 or greater.

• An individual who received monoclonal antibodies within the immediately preceding 90 days.

The booster requirement comes after the NFL entered a record 37 players into the league’s coronavirus protocols on Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.