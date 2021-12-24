Fan Ejected for Holding ‘Transphobic’ Sign Criticizing Trans Wrestler Nyla Rose

Bouncers at a recent All Elite Wrestling (AEW) event in North Carolina removed a fan who was seen holding up a “transphobic” sign aimed at transgender wrestler Nyla Rose, according to reports.

The fan hoisted the sign reading “Nyla Rose is that guy’s dad” at the Greensboro Coliseum on Wednesday evening during AEW Dynamite when Rose took to the ring, Fox News reported.

Rose became the first openly trans wrestler to sign a major promotional deal in 2019 upon joining the AEW’s women’s division. Naturally, Rose quickly became the federation’s women’s wrestling champion.

The trans wrestler flipped the finger at the fan upon entering the ring:

My wife is the strongest person I know pic.twitter.com/vCyqxFMej4 — Keleficent: Seamstress of all Evil (@kelthecelt) December 23, 2021

Roses’ wife, Kelenna Mills, quickly jumped to Twitter posting dozens of broadsides against the guy holding the sign, not to mention against people attacking her and Rose. Mills also praised the staff of the coliseum for ejecting the fan.

“To everyone wondering, the asshole has been removed from the venue,” Rose’s wife wrote on Twitter.

“The security team at AEW is absolutely amazing. The guy was escorted out. Just because it wasn’t fast enough for some of you, doesn’t mean they didn’t do their job. Their first priority it to protect the talent that is actively performing,” Mills continued.

Mills then added, “They removed the asshole with the sign as soon as they could. Neither myself nor Nyla would want them to not protect the other workers just because of one douche canoe holding a sign. He was dealt with; end of story. This is and always will be a Security Sam Stan account.”

They removed the asshole with the sign as soon as they could. Neither myself nor Nyla would want them to not protect the other workers just because of one douche canoe holding a sign. He was dealt with; end of story. This is and always will be a Security Sam Stan account. — Keleficent: Seamstress of all Evil (@kelthecelt) December 23, 2021

Rose is more than just a wrestler having also been credited as a writer for the recent Marvel Comics issue of Giant-Size X-Men: Thunderbird #1.

