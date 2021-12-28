PGA Settles with Trump Over Cancellation of 2022 PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster

The PGA has released a statement noting it has arrived at a settlement with the Trump organization after the Tour canceled a major golf tournament at Trump’s golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey.

“The PGA of America (“PGA”) and The Trump Organization today announce that they have reached a settlement resolving their ongoing dispute regarding the PGA’s decision to cancel its contract with Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey to host the 2022 PGA Championship,” the press release stated.

ROCHESTER, NY – AUGUST 05: A PGA Championship logo is seen during a practice round prior to the start of the 95th PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club on August 5, 2013 in Rochester, New York. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

“While the terms of the settlement will remain confidential, representatives from both the PGA and the Trump Organization expressed satisfaction with the agreement,” the statement said.

The PGA also praised the Trump organization:

“The Trump Organization’s contribution to the golf community is appreciated. We are thankful the company employs hundreds of dedicated PGA Professionals and consistently gives back to the golf community through hosting charitable events and sponsoring junior golf programs. As stated in 2014 when announced, Trump Bedminster is a major championship-worthy golf course and in a portfolio along with some of the finest private and public golf courses anywhere in the world.”

The statement ended with a few words from Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization:

“We have great respect for the work of the PGA. Over the past 20+ years, we have enjoyed working with the PGA to deliver to our club members and the public some of the greatest golf experiences anywhere in the world. We look forward to continuing to support the mission of the PGA and its Professionals, who are the best in the golf industry.”

The PGA decided to strip the tournament from Trump’s establishment in the aftermath of the riots on January 6. The PGA said it had “no choice” but to strip Bedminster of the event. Trump, though, declared that the tour had “no right” to pull the event from Bedminster.

STERLING, VIRGINIA – NOVEMBER 27: US President Donald Trump walks to Marine One after golfing at Trump National Golf Club on November 27, 2020 in Sterling, Virginia. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

However, now that the issue is settled, it appears that the former president is satisfied with the resolution. In an email to supporters, Trump said, “A wonderful conclusion for all. Thank you to the PGA of America!”

