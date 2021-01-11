‘They Have No Right’: Trump Organization Fires Back After PGA Championship Cancellation

The Professional Golfers’ Association has decided to strip Trump National Golf Course at Bedminster of its 2022 PGA Championship.

However, the Trump Organization says the PGA ‘has no right to terminate” the agreement.

PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh explained the organization’s decision to cancel the Bedminster event.

“We find ourselves in a political situation not of our making,’’ Waugh told the Associated Press. “We’re fiduciaries for our members, for the game, for our mission and for our brand. And how do we best protect that? Our feeling was given the tragic events of Wednesday that we could no longer hold it at Bedminster. The damage could have been irreparable. The only real course of action was to leave.”

That statement brought forth a reaction from the Trump Organization which suggests they may take legal action.

“We have had a beautiful partnership with the PGA of America and are incredibly disappointed with their decision,” a spokesperson said, according to ABC News. “This is a breach of a binding contract and they have no right to terminate the agreement. As an organization, we have invested many, many millions of dollars in the 2022 PGA Championship at Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster. We will continue to promote the game of golf on every level and remain focused on operating the finest golf courses anywhere in the world.”

The PGA’s move against the planned Bedminster event represents the sports world’s most significant move against the president. A move that comes amid efforts by Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube, to completely platform the president and tens of thousands of other conservatives after protesters, many of whom support the president, stormed barricades at the Capitol on Wednesday.