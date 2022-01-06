LeBron James Wants NBA Announcer Fired After ‘Insensitive’ Comment

LeBron James has moved past simply ejecting fans from their courtside seats at NBA arenas. Now, the Lakers star forward is trying to get announcers fired.

During the final moments of the Rockets-Wizards game on Monday night, Houston’s Kevin Porter Jr. hit a game-winning shot that sealed the deal for the Rockets. However, NBC Sports Washington analyst Glenn Consor’s description of the shot is what would end up making headlines.

“You’ve got to give credit,” Consor said. “Kevin Porter Jr., like his dad, pulled that trigger right at the right time.”

The comment ended up proving quite unfortunate, given that Kevin Porter Jr.’s father actually did pull the trigger of a very real gun and killed a 14-year-old girl in 1993. Then, in 2004, Porter was shot and killed in a bar.

LeBron James took to Twitter to voice his outrage over Consor’s words.

Oh he thought this was cool huh!!?? Nah we ain’t going for this! Sorry but this ain’t going to fly! How insensitive can you be to say something like this. Beat it man! I pray for you but there’s no place in our beautiful game for you! https://t.co/UgVOBUOsPK — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 6, 2022

Consor, for his part, claims that he had no idea Porter Jr.’s father had killed anyone. Instead, he thought he was the son of a former NBA player.

I want to sincerely apologize to Kevin Porter Jr and clarify last night’s call. pic.twitter.com/UweFhFnkbt — Glenn Consor (@glennconsor) January 6, 2022

Consor has no history of making inflammatory comments like this, and it would make sense if he simply didn’t realize who he was talking about.