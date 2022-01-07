WATCH: Olbermann Calls on Biden to Ban Trump, Other ‘Traitors’ from Holding Office

Fired ESPN talker Keith Olbermann posted a video to Twitter calling on Joe Biden to “ban” Donald Trump, several elected Republicans, and Trump supporters from ever running for office because they are “insurrectionists.”

Olbermann posted his spittle-specked video on Thursday, calling for the disenfranchisement of Trump, Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar, Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks, Florida congresswoman Lauren Boebert, and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

“Real leadership from @POTUS in his 1/6 anniversary speech at this hour would be to call on Congress to pass the bill invoking the Insurrection provisions of the 14th Amendment to ban Trump, Gosar, Brooks, Boebert, Cruz, and the other traitors from ever again holding public office,” the extremist former sports commentator wrote in his tweet.

Real leadership from @POTUS in his 1/6 anniversary speech at this hour would be to call on Congress to pass the bill invoking the Insurrection provisions of the 14th Amendment to ban Trump, Gosar, Brooks, Boebert, Cruz and the other traitors from ever again holding public office. pic.twitter.com/xIt17Ony3D — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) January 6, 2022

Olbermann added more in his hate-filled video blasting the federal government for doing “nothing” this year since the so-called “insurrection.”

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: Supporters of US President Donald Trump protest inside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. Demonstrators breached security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by Brent Stirton/Getty Images)

“Subpoenas issued, ignored, mocked. Traitors, crooks, sadists, racists, gun fetish psychos, seditionous congressmen, plotter of coup d’etat, still strung out on stupidity, and impunity, and ready to do it all over again…. and they’re not even the real problem,” the ex-sports commentator blathered. ” WE are.”

“One year gone, and if the midterms only go as badly as midterms usually go, only one year left,” Olbermann added.

Olbermann went on to blast the lack of a special prosecutor who he thinks should now be making “life a living hell” for Trump supporters such as “Bannon, and Miller, Goser and Boebert, Jordan and McCarthy, and Trump.”

He claimed that the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers are “terrorists,” and the Department of Homeland Security is failing the nation by not issuing indictments against people on the center-right.

“If you and I stormed the Capitol, we would be met by rubber bullets and tear gas,” Olbermann insisted without bothering to note that leftists did attempt to storm the White House in the Summer of 2020.

Olbermann went on to blast Biden and Merrick Garland for refusing to stop Republicans who are “trying to kill all of us.”

“Where is the president who knows that the bully understands only fear? Yours and his. And that the only way to stop the bully, to stop the Republicans, to stop the Trumps, to stop the next coup d’etat is to make them fear that they will lose everything they have,” Olbermann screeched. “Because they have made it clear, America is going to be them, or us. And, God damnit, Joe, it is your job to make sure it is us. And if you don’t see it that way, resign!”

“We need somebody in your chair who realizes that democracy could be dead a year from right now,” Olbermann concluded. “We want that to be you. but if it isn’t, the rest of us don’t have any more time to wait, or to waste.”

Of course, no president has the power that Olbermann is calling on Biden to evoke.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.