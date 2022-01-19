Ex-NFL Player Nate Burleson Claims Volcano, Tsunami a Result of Climate Change

Nate Burleson
On Wednesday’s show, CBS Mornings co-host and ex-NFL player Nate Burleson falsely claimed volcanoes are caused by climate change.

During a discussion of the massive volcanic eruption near the Pacific island nation of Tonga, Burleson gravely cited the “harsh reality” of climate change and insisted that we all need “to do our part” to address it, Newsbusters noted.

During the segment, Burleson noted that the area is coated in a “thick coat of volcanic ash,” and three local islands suffered damage from tsunami waves that reached nearly 50 feet in height.

An undersea volcano is seen erupting off the coast of Tonga, sending plumes of steam, ash and smoke up to 100 metres into the air, on March 18, 2009...

But then Burleson diverted the conversation to climate change.

“You know, we oftentimes talk about climate change quite a bit,” the ex-football player insisted. “These stories are a harsh reality of what we’re going through, and we have to do our part because these are more frequent.”

Burleson’s co-hosts, Democrat donor Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil, then engaged in bobble-headed agreement with Burleson’s proclamation that volcanoes are a result of global warming and are happening “more frequent.”

However, Burleson was hit with ridicule on Twitter for making the absurd claim that volcanoes are somehow affected by global warming.

The ex-football player tried to cut off the criticism by claiming he didn’t link volcanoes to climate change but added that “Mother Nature has ways of contributing to climate change.”

Still, Burleson seems not to understand that, in many ways, volcanoes create climate change. They aren’t created by climate change.

