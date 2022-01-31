Former 49ers quarterback Jeff Garcia has been called a sexist for criticizing ESPN commentator Mina Kimes after she knocked current 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo; he has refused to apologize.

Last week, Kimes criticized Jimmy Garoppolo ahead of the NFC Championship game, calling him the worst quarterback in the post-season while likening him to someone who gets an “A” on a group project despite having done nothing versus his better teammates. In response, Garcia called out Kimes on Instagram, arguing she has no right to criticize a quarterback if she has never played as one.

SAN FRANCISCO – DECEMBER 7: Jeff Garcia #5 of the San Francisco 49ers, runs for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during an NFL game on December 7, 2003, at Candlestick Park San Francisco, California. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

“Who the hell is Mina Kimes, and when is the last time she threw a touchdown pass in a game?” Garcia wrote. “Never! Ever! has she taken a snap or can truly understand the ability, the mindset, the physical and mental toughness that it takes to play the QB position or any position in the NFL.

“The fact that there are people out there given a platform to talk about something that they have never done is hilarious, and that’s how you have to look at her, she’s a joke! So let’s just laugh at her and support Jimmy, root on our Niners to go out and beat the living f–k out of one more team. That’s what it takes,” he added.

Various sports commentators piled on Jeff Garcia for his comments, saying it was sexist to criticize Kimes for never having played quarterback.

“I hope he retracts these statements and comes out with an apology,” said ESPN’s Molly Qerim. “I admire Mina Kimes so much. I have sat on this set with Super Bowl champions and watch them ask Mina’s opinion. Mina is a pioneer.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 28: In this screengrab, Mina Kimes speaks during the 2nd Annual espnW Summit NYC on May 28, 2020, in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images)

Speaking to 95.7 The Game’s “Steiny & Guru” in San Francisco, Garcia defended his comments, arguing he would say it to a man if the man had never played quarterback.

First of all, I don’t owe anybody an apology for my beliefs and my experience at playing the QB position. The difficulty of that position, the expectations on that position, how qualified you have to be to be one of 32 starters in the National Football League… people want to tear apart, tear down individuals based on statistics. There was nothing sexist about what I had to say, outside of the fact, yes, women don’t play professional football, there are women that do participate in footbal, but had it been a man saying the same thing, I would have had the same response for that man who has never stood in the pocket, who has never delivered a touchdown pass, has never take a hit to the head while trying to make a play from within the pocket.

The 51-year-old Garcia played for the 49ers, Browns, Lions, Eagles, and Buccaneers between 1999 and 2009.