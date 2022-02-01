WTF?!: Barstool’s Dave Portnoy, Pats Fans Blast Tom Brady over Retirement Snub

Along with hundreds of New England Patriots fans, Barstool boss Dave Portnoy is giving a big “F*ck you” to Tom Brady for not mentioning the Pats in his retirement announcement.

The world of sports erupted on Monday when NFL GOAT Tom Brady, winner of an astounding seven Super Bowl rings, officially announced that he is retiring from the NFL.

Still, despite the avalanche of accolades that have come Brady’s way, it wouldn’t be a Tom Brady story unless there was an element of controversy. And this time hate rolled in because Brady mentioned his latest team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in his retirement notes on social media, but didn’t name the New England Patriots. That despite spending many years more with the Pats than he did with the Bucs.

Consequently, Brady has come in for some drubbing for appearing to snub the Patriots. And Barstool boss Portnoy is leading the charge.

Portnoy blasted Brady with multiple “F” bombs for snubbing the Pats.

Along with his liberal use of the “F” word, Portnoy blasts Brady for “Tampa this, Tampa that,” added, “What did he play a hundred years in Tampa, dude you were there for three seconds.

“You wanna thank Tampa, fine, I didn’t see the Patriots once,” Portnoy said of the various retirement posts Tom Brady posted.

“I don’t want to make this about crying,” Portnoy continued addressing Brady, “you’re not going to mention Mr. Kraft, Belichick, six Super Bowls, your entire f*cking career basically in New England? You don’t say one thing? What the f*ck?”

Emergency Press Conference – Fuck @TomBrady Retirement Announcement pic.twitter.com/2ao9w38u6F — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) February 1, 2022

Portnoy was hardly alone in his pique at Brady’s move of not giving the Pats a shout-out. Many jumped to social media to excoriate the NFL great:

Tom Brady used a picture with the #Bucs uniform and in a 700-word post didn't mention Bill Belichick's #Patriots once. pic.twitter.com/1zFbYzD2Cg — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 1, 2022

Patriots fans reading Brady’s novel with no mention of anything Patriots pic.twitter.com/yHkHSOdArR — The 617 (@The617_) February 1, 2022

If Brady was that miserable in New England then why did he stay for 20 years? This is weird — VivaLaPatriots (@VivaLaPatriots) February 1, 2022

Kind of messed up to leave out the team you spent 20 years with. He must be really pissed at them lol. Bad move to leave out Patriot fans and teammates though — I Miss America (@coolboomermom) February 1, 2022

Regardless of how you feel today, what a fuckin terrible way to "honor" Brady's career. Just a bunch of children screaming at eachother via keyboard. Grow the fuck up. — Jimmy Talks Pats (@JimmyTalksPats) February 1, 2022

Maybe a separate post for the pats? Feels so wrong to leave them out like that. — Sarah (@BerrahSarah) February 1, 2022

Tom Brady will never be the goat fuck that convicted cheater I'm GLAD it's finally over, he can take his Lance Armstrong ass outta the league😤 pic.twitter.com/Tvth4V97dj — Voundre Diggs🐢🏽 (@vountee) February 1, 2022

Brady did, though, tell the Patriots Nation that he loves them:

Thank You Patriots Nation ❤️ I’m beyond grateful. Love you all. https://t.co/kXm2ET27Dk — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2022

It was also reported that Brady plans to appear at a ceremony with the Pats to celebrate his retirement:

Source: Tom Brady is planning to sign a one-day contract with the New England Patriots and retire with the franchise with which he played for 20 years. He spoke with Robert Kraft this morning and will fly to Massachusetts for a ceremony. — Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) February 1, 2022

