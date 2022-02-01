Tom Brady Announces His Retirement from the NFL After 22 Years

The news broke last week, but on Tuesday, legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady made it official; he’s retiring.

The 7-time Super Bowl champ took to Instagram to announce that he was calling an end to his 22-year career, after coming to the realization that he could no longer give the “all in” commitment that success in the NFL requires.

“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore,” Brady wrote. “I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

Official word from Tom Brady: pic.twitter.com/jWCQAi9Vb8 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 1, 2022

Brady extended his thanks to his teammates, coaches, family, and friends who have supported him.

My playing career has been such a thrilling ride, and far beyond my imagination, and full of ups and downs,” Brady wrote. “When you’re in it every day, you really don’t think about any kind of ending. As I sit here now, however, I think of all the great players and coaches I was privileged to play with and against — the competition was fierce and deep, JUST HOW WE LIKE IT. But the friendships and relationships are just as fierce and deep. I will remember and cherish those memories and re-visit them often. I feel like the luckiest person in the world.”

TAMPA, FLORIDA – JANUARY 23: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts at the line of scrimmage during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

On Saturday, ESPN’s Jeff Darlington and Adam Schefter reported that Brady had decided to retire. Though, after time went by with no statement from Brady and the star quarterback’s surrogates, even his own father, loudly proclaimed that Brady had not yet decided to retire, some speculated that the report may have been erroneous.

That speculation was ignited once again on Monday after Brady said on his Let’s Go! podcast that he was “still going through the process.” However, that process seems to have come to an end after Brady himself made it official Tuesday morning.

Brady will be a shoo-in first-ballot Hall of Famer and is widely regarded as the greatest quarterback to ever play the game.