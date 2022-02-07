As the Beijing genocide games progress, more complaints are being heard from the Olympians about the living conditions, including the food, water, and lodgings.

Complaints are mounting from athletes who are unhappy, especially over the menu choices some say are not suited to the high caloric needs of the world’s top athletes, according to the New York Post.

For instance, German Alpine skiing coach Christian Schwaiger blasted the communist government’s food services.

“The catering is extremely questionable because really it’s not catering at all. “There are no hot meals,” Schwaiger told the media.

“There are crisps, some nuts and chocolate, and nothing else. This shows a lack of focus on high-performance sport,” he added.

The paper added that Team USA even brought their own meals and snacks under the assumption that the food would be substandard.

Russian biathlon competitor Valeria Vasnetsova told fans that she lost weight due to poor food.

“I’ve been getting this for breakfast, lunch, and dinner for five days now. I’ve lost a lot of weight, and my bones are sticking out. I can’t eat anything else. I don’t know anything about my corona tests,” she wrote on Instagram — though later deleted it.

“I only sleep all day because I don’t even have the strength to get out of bed. I only eat three handfuls of pasta a day because it’s just impossible to eat the rest of the food,” Vasnetsova wrote, adding, “My stomach hurts, I’m very pale, and I have huge black circles around my eyes. I want all this to end. I cry every day. I’m very tired.”

Belgian Olympian Kim Meylemans had a terrifying experience last week when she thought she was being transferred from Covid isolation back to the athlete village, only to realize she was being taken to a different, more severe isolation facility.

“On the way to the village, we did not turn to the village, but the ambulance went to another facility where I am now,” Meylemans said while crying in an Instagram post that’s been viewed thousands of times. “I am supposed to stay here for another seven days with two PCRs a day and no contact with anyone else.”

The International Olympic Committee recently acknowledged the complaints about the food situation.

The IOC put out a statement, saying, “We are aware of the complaints raised by some athletes, particularly with regard to food temperature, variety, and portion size. The issues are currently being addressed together with Beijing 2022 and the respective management of the facilities concerned.

BEIJING, CHINA – FEBRUARY 04: A medical staff in personal protective equipment prepares to collect a daily mandatory COVID-19 swab sample from members of the media on February 04, 2022, in Beijing, China. (Photo by Annice Lyn/Getty Images)

“We feel for every athlete who cannot compete because of a Covid-19 infection,” the statement added. “The protocols have been put in place to ensure safe Olympic Games for everyone. All the cases are managed in full accordance with the rules stated in the Playbooks and in the adjustments which were made to the protocols.”

After the media began reporting Vasnetsova’s comments, her Instagram account was set to private.

Team officials from Germany, Belgium, and Russia have also complained about dirty lodgings, a lack of access to the Internet, a shortage of exercise equipment, and the country’s strict COVID policies, NPR noted.

