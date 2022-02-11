UFC champion Israel Adesanya quickly jumped to podcast king Joe Rogan’s defense on an impassioned segment of Thursday’s news conference.

UFC Middleweight Champion Adesanya wasn’t the target of the question, but he answered anyway. When a journalist tried to ask UFC chief Dana White about Rogan, Adesanya jumped in with a bold and direct answer.

The journalist didn’t exactly get to his question because White walked away from the mic and was uninterested in replying. Still, even before White got back to the dais, Adesanya jumped in boldly, saying, “First off, let me take this one. Hold up. I’m Black. I can take this one.”

Israel Adesanya vehemently defends @JoeRogan amid his latest controversy. "Joe Rogan is one of the nicest, coolest, humble motherf*ckers I've had the pleasure of working with."#UFC271 | Full video: https://t.co/ArYOi51nJ6 pic.twitter.com/QKAVi2L4ux — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) February 10, 2022

“Look, there’s a lot of c*nts in this game,” Adesanya continued. “There are a lot of snakes in this game. I’ve been in this fight game since 2008. Joe Rogan is one of the nicest, coolest, humble motherf*ckers I’ve had the pleasure of working with. Understand that.”

Adesanya went on when a journalist tried to press on with talk about Rogan.

“F*ck the noise. You know what they’re trying to do. You can’t control the man. He’s got the biggest platform in the world right now. That’s my n*gga Joe Rogan. F*ck the noise. Just keep doing you, Joe. Have some mushrooms. Keep doing you,” Adesanya concluded.

Adesanya also addressed the matter on Instagram.

“United we stand, divided we fall,” he wrote in his Thursday Instagram post. “We are living in very strange times. When a voice speaks out against the mainstream narrative, the establishment have a systematic way of shutting said voice down. I’m not asking you to think like me. I encourage you to turn off your tv and think for yourself. Don’t let them pull the wool over your eyes.”

