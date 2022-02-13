Mattress Mack Makes Record $5 Million Super Bowl Bet for Bengals to Win

Noted gambler Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is going for the long spiral this year after plunking down a record $5 million bet that the Cincinnati Bengals will topple the L.A. Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

The five mill. bet brings the Houston-based McIngvale’s total to $9.5 million for the Bengals to trounce the Rams, CBS Sports reported.

McIngvale’s $5 million wager with Caesars Sportsbook ranks as the largest bet and legal sportsbook has ever accepted. It even tops the $4.5 million McIngvale last bet that them Bengals would win the Super Bowl.

The previous record for a legal sportsbook was a $4.9 million bet on the St. Louis Rams to beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXVI, according to KSNV.

The single biggest wager of all-time has now been made at #CaesarsSportsbook‼️ After wagering $4.5M, @MattressMack just placed $,, more on the Bengals (+170) to win #SBLVI on the Caesars Sportsbook app in Louisiana. Total potential win: $16,207,800#BetLikeACaesar pic.twitter.com/YuuG5oUGDN — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) February 11, 2022

Caesars added that Mattress Mack placed his bet at one of their outlets in Louisiana, only two weeks after the Pelican State legalized sports gambling.

The mattress king also refunds any customer who purchases more than $3,000 if he wins his bet.

McIngvale also bet heavily on the 2021 Super Bowl betting $3.6 million on Tampa to win.

But is not just about betting. In 2021, he gifted a house full of furniture to a Louisiana couple who lost everything in Hurricane Ida.

