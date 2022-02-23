Recently released police bodycam footage shows former UFC champion Jon Jones repeatedly banging his head on a police cruiser while being arrested in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal obtained the video after Jones reached a plea deal with prosecutors. The arrest took place on the Las Vegas strip in the early morning hours of September 24, 2021. Jones was initially arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery domestic violence and injuring or tampering with a vehicle.

In the video, which is edited, Jones refers to at least one officer as, “Officer Nerd.” He also asks why “a black man can’t drink?”

In a particularly dramatic moment, Jones, while handcuffed, stands up and slams his head into the police cruiser leaving “a medium size dent as well as chipping of some of the paint on the vehicle,” according to the police report.

Jones was in Las Vegas with his family to attend his enshrinement in the UFC Hall of Fame.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal:

Jones, who has a lengthy legal history, was being detained on suspicion of domestic violence after a security guard at Caesars Palace noticed his fiancee, Jessie Moses, with a bloody lip and blood on her clothing. The 34-year-old former champion was staying at Caesars Palace and was located by Metro officers walking on the Strip near the entrance of the property.

Jones initially faced a felony charge of injuring or tampering with a vehicle, a penalty that carries a $5,000 fine, as well as a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery. The battery charge was eventually dismissed. In addition, Jones paid a $750 restitution for the vehicle damage after pleading no contest to a misdemeanor count of destroying another’s property.