LeBron James of Akron, Ohio, will have a museum dedicated to him in his hometown in 2023, according to Craig Webb of the Akron Beacon Journal.

The idea for the museum reportedly came from visitors to James’ I Promise School in Akron, according to Michele Campbell, executive director of the LeBron James Family Foundation.

“When the school opened, we never anticipated the number of people who would come just to take a picture of the sign,” Campbell said. “This museum will be fun for everyone.”

CLEVELAND, OHIO – FEBRUARY 20: LeBron James #6 of Team LeBron looks on during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

According to the Akron Beacon Journal, the museum will tell the tale of LeBron’s life, beginning with his childhood all the way through his rise up the basketball ranks and into the NBA.

As for the portion of the exhibit focusing on James’ NBA career, “From the Cavaliers to the Heat back to the Cavaliers to the Lakers, this large exhibit space will take in his professional basketball career, which includes four NBA championships and two gold medals in the Olympics,” the Webb reports.

CLEVELAND, OHIO – FEBRUARY 20: LeBron James reacts after being introduced as part of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

“The next exhibit space will take a look at his off-the-court business ventures, such as a pizza business and various entertainment endeavors that include TV shows like “The Wall” and his movies like the recent reboot of ‘Space Jam.'”

It’s unclear if James’ history of anthem-kneeling, criticizing law enforcement officers, or mocking Kyle Rittenhouse on Twitter, will be included in the museum. Nor is it clear how the exhibit will deal with James’ well-documented history of lucrative business deals with foreign countries that use slave labor.

It probably won’t.