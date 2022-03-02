Report: Cain Velasquez Tried to Shoot Man Accused of Molesting Family Member

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was arrested after attempting to shoot a man who is accused of molesting a family member, according to a report.

Velasquez, 39, was arrested on Monday following a shooting near a high school in San Jose, California. Initially, there was some confusion over what exactly had transpired. However, a follow-up report on Tuesday claims that Velasquez was attempting to shoot someone who allegedly molested his relative.

LAS VEGAS, NV – JULY 9: Cain Velasquez celebrates his victory over Travis Browne during the UFC 200 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 9, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

The identity of Velaquez’s relative has not been released because the child is a minor.

According to the Denver Post:

The accused man, 43-year-old Harry Eugene Goularte, lives at the home that hosts a daycare business run by his mother, according to a criminal complaint that charged Goularte with one felony count of a lewd and lascivious act with a child under the age of 14. Goularte was arraigned Friday, and a judge granted him supervised release, over objections from the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office. Three days later, at about 3:15 p.m. Monday, Velasquez allegedly opened fire at a car carrying Goularte, his stepfather and at least one other person near a cloverleaf interchange where Monterey Highway and Bailey Avenue overlap, according to police and sources familiar with the investigation. The stepfather was hit at least once and is expected to survive. Police have not disclosed any information about the shooting beyond basic location details and their formal suspicion of Velasquez as the shooter.

Velasquez has been charged with attempted murder is being held without bail.