NASCAR Legend Richard Childress to Donate One Million Rounds of Ammo to Ukraine

Legendary NASCAR driver and team owner Richard Childress said Wednesday that he hopes to donate one million rounds of ammunition for Ukraine’s defenders as Vladimir Putin’s forces continue their attacks.

“I was listening the other day and heard President Zelenskyy say he didn’t want out, he wanted ammunition,” Childress told Fox and Friends host Brian Kilmeade.

“I called my good friend Fred Wagenhals, who is the Chairman of AMMO, Inc., which is a publicly-traded company, POWW, and I said, ‘Fred, we gotta help these people. They need ammunition.’ And he stepped right up, he said, ‘We’ll do it,’ and now we’re turning our production to this as our number one priority,” Childress continued.

The famed driver, who is also a board member at AMMO, went on to say that the attack on Ukraine is a “wake up call for America.”

LAS VEGAS, NV – MARCH 02: Richard Childress, owner of Richard Childress Racing, talks to Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Jimmy John’s Ford, during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 2, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)

“This is a wake-up call for America, and why we have to have our Second Amendment,” he explained. “We have 82 million gun owners in America, and to see the people in Ukraine fighting — it’s terrible to see the lives that are being lost over there. We have to do all we can, and I felt with Ammo Inc. and myself, we were doing the right thing.”

Childress explained how he intends to deliver the bullets to Ukraine.

“We’re working with some government agencies, but to get it there quickly, we’re going to work through a private company that will be working to get it in there,” he said. “The number one ammo they’re needing right now over there is the 7.62s, and that’s what we’re going to be producing.”

The 2017 Hall of Fame inductee is just one of many sports figures and organizations taking action in opposition to Russia as Putin’s forces continue their invasion of Ukraine.

Other groups looking to take action is international soccer’s governing body, FIFA, the International Olympics Committee, international skating’s authority, Formula 1 racing, and others.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston