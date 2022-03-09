WATCH: Wild Fight Shuts Down NEC Championship Game in Rhode Island

A wild fight broke out in the stands causing officials to call a halt to the NEC Championship game in Rhode Island Tuesday. Both teams were sent to the locker rooms as the mess was sorted out.

The incident occurred with only five minutes left on the clock as the Bryant Bulldogs held a commanding 36-point lead over the Wagner Seahawks at Bryant University’s Chase Athletic Center in Smithfield, RI. However, the game came to a screeching halt when the stands suddenly erupted, according to Yahoo Sports.

Video of the incident shows some Bryant players jumping around agitated as a fight raged in the stands just behind the sidelines. A few players even looked to be held back from the fray, indicating that some wanted to wade into the melee.

Fans were seen throwing water bottles and taking swings at each other only a few rows above the court.

Officials called a halt to the game, sent the players to their locker rooms, and began removing fans from both sides.

It is unclear what started the fight or if the incident featured any taunting of players.

The game did not start again for more than half an hour.

Once play resumed, the last segment was anticlimactic as both teams agreed to forego timeouts and just let the clock run out. And Wagner’s players were then quickly ushered off the court to make sure celebrating Bryant students did not come in contact with them.

Bryant easily won the game with a 70-43 final, earning the Bulldogs a spot in the NCAA tournament for the first time in the team’s history.

Bryant President Ross Gittell blasted the unruly students in an open letter saying, “The team presented Bryant spirit and character that was unfortunately not demonstrated by all-out students in the stands last night.”

Statement from Bryant University president on brawl at last night's game vs. Wagner. pic.twitter.com/dng9mGhONg — Michael McDermott (@mikemcdermott76) March 9, 2022

