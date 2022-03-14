Brooklyn Nets Fined $50k for Allowing Unvaccinated Kyrie Irving into Locker Room

The Brooklyn Nets were fined $50,000 by the NBA for breaking coronavirus protocols by letting the unvaccinated Kyrie Irving into the Barclay’s Center locker room.

According to a statement from the NBA, the offense occurred on March 13 when Kyrie Irving, who was in permitted attendance at the game, entered the locker room.

“The Brooklyn Nets organization has been fined $50,000 for violating local New York City law and league health and safety protocols during the team’s March 13th game against the New York Knicks at Barclays Center,” the NBA said.

“The violation occurred when the Nets permitted Kyrie Irving, who was in attendance at the game, to enter the team’s locker room,” it added.

ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski noted on Twitter that Irving was allowed to “enter the arena,” but not the workplace environment.”

“Kyrie Irving is allowed to enter the arena, but not the workplace environment — and the locker room is considered part of the Nets’ workplace environment at the Barclays Center,” he said. “Ultimately, the NBA fined the organization — not Irving — for the violation.”

Current New York City rules place restrictions on unvaccinated workers. The fine comes shortly after Brooklyn Nets power forward Kevin Durant came to Irving’s defense as he torched New York Mayor Eric Adams for pushing his vaccine mandate.

“It’s ridiculous. I don’t understand it at all,” Durant told the media during a post-game press conference on Sunday. “It just feels like, at this point now, someone is trying to make a statement or point to flex their authority.”

“Everybody out here looking for attention,” he added. “I feel like that’s what the Mayor wants right now; some attention.”

Durant added that the mandate “just looks stupid” and called on Eric Adams to “figure this out.”

“We’re all confused. Pretty much everybody in the world is confused at this point. Early on in the season, people didn’t understand what was going on but now, it just looks stupid. Eric, you gotta figure this out,” said Durant.

Irving refused to get the coronavirus vaccine last year after recovering from the coronavirus (natural immunity). As a result, he was universally condemned by the media and sports establishment, from NBA commissioner Adam Silver to Charles Barkley to Howard Stern.

“In terms of idiots, he’s got to be the top idiot in the country right now,” Stern said. “Guy’s got a chance as a young man to make millions of dollars, all he’s got to do is get vaccinated, but he doesn’t want to get vaccinated.”

In 2021, the Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers were fined by the NFL for violating coronavirus protocols, while Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley generated over $100k in fines for similar violations.