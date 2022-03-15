Pro-Ukraine Fans Allegedly Attacked by Pro-Russian Fans After Edmonton Oilers Game

Members of the Ukrainian community in Edmonton claim that fans carrying Ukrainian flags were attacked by Russian-speaking fans outside the Edmonton Oilers game last week.

Edmonton’s Ukrainian leaders have asked the police to investigate an incident they say occurred on March 9 outside Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, as the Oilers faced the Washington Capitals.

“A group of men, who spoke and yelled in Russian, began to assault them (Ukrainian Oilers fans), throwing punches, kicks, and grabbing by the neck,” Ukrainian Canadian Congress Alberta Provincial Council (UCC-APC) said according to CTV News.

The Edmonton Police Department confirmed that an incident of some kind took place that night, and officers providing security for the game responded to the melee.

Officers did not arrest anyone at the time, but the EPD says the incident is still under investigation.

The Oilers had paid tribute to Ukraine that night and invited a local Ukrainian choir to sing the Canadian national anthem.

The Vitar Ukrainian Folk Choir performs the Canadian National Anthem in English and Ukrainian prior to the Oilers-Capitals game pic.twitter.com/RJ30J7SwdI — nopClips (@nopClips) March 10, 2022

UCC-APC president Alexandra Chyczij is demanding that the incident be investigated as a hate crime.

“Given that this group of Ukrainians were clearly identified as such by the flags and other symbols they wore, we insist that Edmonton police investigate this assault as a hate crime,” Chyczij said.

Edmonton mayor Amarjeet Sohi denounced the incident in a tweet, saying the attack was “completely unacceptable.”

The attack on Ukrainian community members outside @RogersPlace last week was completely unacceptable. I spoke with President Boychuk to offer my support and I urge all Edmontonians to remain united and avoid division in solidarity with Ukraine and Edmonton’s Ukrainian community. — Amarjeet Sohi (@AmarjeetSohiYEG) March 14, 2022

