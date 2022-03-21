Thor Bjornsson and Eddie Hall have developed an intense rivalry for the title of “World’s Strongest Man,” and the pair squared off in the boxing ring for an amateur grudge match that was something to behold.

The pair of lumbering giants went toe-to-toe with the gloves in a match in Abu Dhabi on Saturday in what was billed as the “Titan Championship” since the two are both giants of men.

Bjornsson, standing 6’9″ and weighing an astounding 323 pounds, faced Hall, who is only 6’3″ but outweighs Bjornsson by about 40 pounds. And the match was quite a slugfest with Bjornsson, at least, showing real boxing moves that knocked Hall to the canvas, — though, without putting him out.

Bjornsson, who is famous for portraying “The Mountain” on Game of Thrones, eventually won the six-round match and was pronounced the Titan Champion via unanimous decision (57-54, 57-54, 57-54). Bjornsson remains undefeated in five amateur boxing matches.

WATCH:

Thor had the opportunity to capitalize here on Eddie near the end of Round 2 but didn’t take advantage, instead, gets knocked down. Seems like Eddie’s having difficulty seeing though.. #ThorVsEddie pic.twitter.com/sRA7hF5dKU — Richie Vargas (@RichieRich93_) March 19, 2022

Thor’s gas tank is impressive, Eddie Hall seems to be running low, but did anybody else notice Round 5 ended about 3 seconds too early? #ThorVsEddie pic.twitter.com/VpelLVCBEz — Richie Vargas (@RichieRich93_) March 19, 2022

I think a lot of people expected a brawl in this fight, with everything learned in sparring sort of thrown out the window. However, we got a relatively decent display of boxing showcased. Thor looked great, Eddie has power but his defense is severely lacking. #ThorVsEddie pic.twitter.com/Rli896tGgg — Richie Vargas (@RichieRich93_) March 19, 2022

Thor dropping Eddie Hall at the end of the 3rd but Hall gets up and makes the end of the round. Quite enjoying this! 😂 #ThorVsEddie #eddievsthor pic.twitter.com/TnSUdehfxd — Roy (@BoyReattie) March 19, 2022

As the bout wrapped up, the combatants gave a sincere show of respect for each other, as well:

A display of respect shown between Thor and Eddie, definitely was not expecting that. 😳 #ThorVsEddie pic.twitter.com/Km8FKbRDdN — Richie Vargas (@RichieRich93_) March 19, 2022

