Thor Bjornsson and Eddie Hall have developed an intense rivalry for the title of “World’s Strongest Man,” and the pair squared off in the boxing ring for an amateur grudge match that was something to behold.

The pair of lumbering giants went toe-to-toe with the gloves in a match in Abu Dhabi on Saturday in what was billed as the “Titan Championship” since the two are both giants of men.

Bjornsson, standing 6’9″ and weighing an astounding 323 pounds, faced Hall, who is only 6’3″ but outweighs Bjornsson by about 40 pounds. And the match was quite a slugfest with Bjornsson, at least, showing real boxing moves that knocked Hall to the canvas, — though, without putting him out.

Bjornsson, who is famous for portraying “The Mountain” on Game of Thrones, eventually won the six-round match and was pronounced the Titan Champion via unanimous decision (57-54, 57-54, 57-54). Bjornsson remains undefeated in five amateur boxing matches.

As the bout wrapped up, the combatants gave a sincere show of respect for each other, as well:

