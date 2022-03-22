WATCH: Controversy Ensues After Arizona Player Touches Cheerleader’s Chest on Camera

March Madness has erupted in a bit of controversy over a video causing some to wonder whether Arizona’s Bennedict Mathurin palmed a cheerleader’s breast as he left the court Tuesday.

After Arizona wrapped up its 85-80 win over TCU, Mathurin was seen approaching the sidelines, taking a bow, then throwing his arms wide to the crowd as if to celebrate the team’s excellence.

But Mathurin kept his arms extended wide as he headed off the court and it appears that he brushed a cheerleader’s chest as he passed her.

Video of the incident soon went viral as social media users debated whether or not Mathurin touched the cheerleader with some even wondering if he did it on purpose.

Ummmm…did the Arizona go later just give the TCU cheerleader a tap? pic.twitter.com/VbVRLoqp2V — Kyle G. Adema (@KyleGAdema) March 21, 2022

Mathurin has thus far avoided responding to the social media storm.

“Mathurin, a 19-year-old sophomore, recorded 30 points in Sunday’s victory over TCU, logging eight rebounds and two assists. He is largely considered a top prospect in this year’s NBA Draft,” the New York Post reported.

The no. 1 seed Arizona now advances to the Sweet 16 and will face No.5 Houston on Thursday.

